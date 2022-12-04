Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names the two players who’ll be key for England in World Cup clash vs Senegal

Fabrizio Romano has discussed England’s upcoming World Cup tie with Senegal in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

The Three Lions are now preparing for knockout football at this year’s World Cup, having won their group against the likes of the USA, Wales, and Iran.

Senegal have shown they will be no pushovers, however, having also progressed through a tricky group as they finished a close second behind the Netherlands.

England are the favourites, but we’ve seen a few upsets at this year’s tournament, with Saudi Arabia beating Argentina early on, while Japan beat both Spain and Germany in their group.

Still, Romano doesn’t seem too concerned about England’s hopes in their game later today, saying he still expects Gareth Southgate’s side to go through.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden to be key for England?
The journalist added that he hopes to see Phil Foden start the game, with him and Marcus Rashford looking like being two key players for England.

“England take on Senegal today in a World Cup that has been full of major upsets so far,” Romano said.

“Senegal cannot be underestimated, but I see England as the favourite, I see them winning this game.

“I hope Phil Foden will play, he deserves it; Marcus Rashford will also be key player for this kind of match, he’s having a great World Cup.”

