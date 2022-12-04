England face Senegal on Sunday night in what is their first knockout game of the World Cup.

Southgate made just the one change from the side that faced Wales, with Rashford dropping to the bench and Bukayo Saka being brought into the starting eleven.

Rashford scored twice in England’s 3-0 victory over Wales, so many fans will have expected him to be one of the first names on the teamsheet against Senegal.

However, Southgate opted for the more youthful Saka, who also scored twice in one game at the World Cup against Iran in the opening fixture.

Agent Rob Segal has had his say on Southgate’s England lineup, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

“I’d be frustrated if I was Marcus Rashford. Kieran Trippier is England’s best right-back in my opinion. Gareth has great options from the bench if needed,” said Segal.

With Kyle Walker’s lack of game time over the last few months, it’s interesting to see him start over Trippier. However, with England facing France in the next round, Southgate may be looking to get Walker up to speed in order to face Kylian Mbappe.

Rashford will undoubtedly be frustrated, but his pace off the bench could be a useful tool for England.