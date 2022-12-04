England went into the halftime break with a two-goal lead against Senegal with two quick strikes from Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson.

Bellingham played a pivotal role in both goals, setting up Henderson with the first and creating the attack that lead to Kane’s goal.

At just 19 years old, Bellingham has shown real maturity and class in midfield for both club and country and he was a shining light in a first half which was overall pretty slow from England despite scoring twice.

Now, agent Rob Segal has had his say on the first-half performance and singled out Bellingham as England’s best player.

“Nobody has been great, but Bellingham for me,” said Segal, speaking to CaughtOffside about who he believes performed the best for Gareth Southgate’s side.

“If you’re a manager and you’re looking at England, he would be the one you would take. Declan Rice has done the donkey work for England that every team needs,” added Segal.

It’s strange to say England struggled in the first half when you look at the half-time score, but it was two moments of magic from England which bailed them out.

Ultimately, it’s a results-based business, so I’m sure Southgate isn’t worried about performances, as long as he wins games.