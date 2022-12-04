Stan Collymore has suggested that Manchester City winger Jack Grealish and Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling may have to deal with bit-part roles for England.

England defeated Senegal 3-0 in what was a convincing, professional performance from Gareth Southgate’s side. Southgate made the brave decision to play both Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka from the start, despite the wealth of talent he has in the squad.

It paid off, for Southgate, with Foden bagging two assists, one of them leading to an excellent finish from Saka.

For the remainder of the tournament, a Harry Kane, Saka, and Foden front three could be what we expect from England.

Former England international Collymore has suggested some of the other forwards in the squad may have to deal with a lack of starts for the rest of the World Cup.

“In Bukayo Saka, Foden, and Marcus Rashford, England now have the perfect foil for Harry Kane, who’s finally off the mark with a quality finish. Sterling and Grealish may have to deal with playing bit-part roles at the moment,” said Collymore, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

It’s a fair assessment from Collymore, with Foden, Saka, and Rashford playing key roles for England so far in this tournament.

However, there’s no doubt Grealish and Sterling could be useful options off the bench, with the former’s ability to win fouls high up the pitch extremely handy, especially towards the end of games.