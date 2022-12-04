Exclusive: Sterling and Grealish may struggle for starts, Bellingham the key, and Henderson could be indispensable

In his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Stan Collymore has given his thoughts on England’s performance against Senegal, explained why Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish may struggle to get into the side, who deserved the man of the match away, and much more.

For me, Jude Bellingham was Man of the Match. Drive from centre spot to penalty spot, an assist and he played a key role in another England goal. Countless turnovers in an area we’ve been crying out for drive in recent years.

Phil Foden is worthy of keeping his place with an all-action performance of high-quality pressing, skill and high energy. The back four dealt with the physicality of Senegal throughout the game. Senegal interrupted their own flow with too many petty and unnecessary fouls.

In Bukayo Saka, Foden, and Marcus Rashford, England now have the perfect foil for Harry Kane, who’s finally off the mark with a quality finish. Sterling and Grealish may have to deal with playing bit-part roles at the moment.

Overall, a good performance, 8/10. Went toe-to-toe against their physicality, stayed calm, the drive from Bellingham, Declan Rice, and Jordan Henderson, who may well now be indispensable as babysitter-in-chief to Bellingham and Rice.

Another step up against France, but they won’t fancy playing us with 15 goals in the bag and only two goals conceded.