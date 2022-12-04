Former Liverpool player El Hadji Diouf has tipped “world-class” World Cup star Ismaila Sarr to join Liverpool.

Sarr has had an impressive World Cup for Senegal as they prepare to face England on Sunday.

The Watford winger is certainly capable of playing in the Premier League for a top side, but he’s currently in England’s second tier.

A move to the Premier League is surely just around the corner for Sarr, and former Liverpool man Diouf has heaped praise on the Senegalese winger.

“He is a world-class player. He can play for Manchester United and Liverpool, anywhere,” said Diouf, speaking to the Daily Mail.

For the right price, Sarr would be a smart signing for many Premier League clubs. Sarr’s World Cup performances could mean a Premier League side may look to make a move for him during the January transfer window, and it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise.

Sarr had been linked with a move during the summer transfer window, along with Joao Pedro – two players undoubtedly too good for that level.