Gary Neville claims picking Chelsea star for England against Senegal is “the right way to go”

Gary Neville believes selecting Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling over Bukayo Saka is “the right way to go” for England.

Sterling hasn’t had the best of seasons for Chelsea so far. Since his move from Manchester City, it hasn’t quite worked out for Sterling who has struggled in front of goal.

Saka, on the flip side, has been in sensational form for Arsenal, who currently sit top of the Premier League.

However, this hasn’t stopped Neville from claiming that Sterling should be starting over Saka for England as they face Senegal on Sunday night.

“I’d probably play Sterling, Rashford and Kane, with Saka coming off the bench. Gareth (Southgate) loves him and he has delivered for England. Sterling has delivered for England on a continuous basis and never lets England down, in fact, he has been brilliant for England.

He plays better for England than he does for his club, at this moment in time. I think it’s a game whereby they are going to need experience. It’s a World Cup knockout game, and Saka coming off the bench. I think it’s the right way to go,” said Neville, as relayed by HITC.

It’s a difficult decision for Southgate, but there’s also an argument that Marcus Rashford deserves to start over both of them after his second-half performance against Wales.

It’s a good headache to have, with so much talent in the squad competing with each other for starting spots.