Jamie Carragher reacts to news Bukayo Saka could start for England vs Senegal

Despite beating Wales 3-0 in their final group game, Gareth Southgate is reportedly set to name a much-changed England side for the country’s Last 16 knockout tie against Senegal.

The Three Lions are in the process of preparing for their most important game since the Euros 2020 final nearly 18 months ago.

Set to play Senegal in the 2022 World Cup’s first knockout phase, England will need to overcome the Africans if they’re to progress in the prestigious tournament and set up a quarter-final showdown against either France or Poland.

However, even though England remain unbeaten in their first three matches, Southgate is facing a selection headache and must find a way to fit multiple wide-attackers into his first-team plans.

Man City’s Phil Foden started his first game of the tournament against Wales and bagged a goal. Man United’s Marcus Rashford found himself in the same position and after netting a superb brace, including a stunning free kick, the Red Devils’ winger has become many fans’ pick to start again on Sunday evening against Senegal.

That doesn’t look to be how Southgate will line his Three Lions’ side up though. According to Sky Sports, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is set to return to his manager’s first team and with the young attacker better positioned on the right flank and Rashford seldom selected on the left, the general consensus is that Southgate will revert back to the same front three who thumped Iran 6-2 in the county’s first group game – Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Saka.

What has Jamie Carragher said about England starting Bukayo Saka?

Speaking about England’s reported early team news, pundit Jamie Carragher, who spoke to Sky Sports, said: “What Southgate has got with his four wide forwards – Rashford and Foden playing the last game with Saka and Sterling playing the two games before – I don’t think there’s a huge difference with what he goes with.

“The fact he can chop and change shows how much strength in depth he’s got in those wide areas. I just felt that Foden and Rashford were the right ones to go with, just because they were so confident in the last game, but then again you go to the first game and you think of how good Sterling and Saka were in that Iran game.

“I’m not shocked or surprised with what he does in the wide areas because we’ve got so much quality there. It’s the one area in the squad where there is real competition for places.”

