Manchester United and Chelsea are among the clubs interested as Lille striker Jonathan David has announced his intention to seal a transfer to the Premier League.

The Canada international, who has been participating at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has shone in Ligue 1 and at international level, and he now has his eye on a big move in the near future.

Man Utd have been strongly linked with David as a possible option to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, while Chelsea’s name has also come up in recent transfer rumours as they could do with replacing recent flops like Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz.

David has now made it clear he’d like to play in England at some point in his career.

“I am aware of nothing,” David said. “When I am at the World Cup I am just focused on trying to enjoy the World Cup and enjoying the moment.

“What happens after I do not know, we will have to see.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world and I think every player would want to play there some day.”