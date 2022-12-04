Chelsea are reportedly exerting huge pressure on RB Leipzig as they pursue the transfer of Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

The 20-year-old is a hugely promising young talent and would surely be a great fit for a big club like Chelsea, who would do well to bring in a young player as a long-term replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva.

Gvardiol is also wanted by Real Madrid and Juventus, but it is now Chelsea who are piling the pressure onto Leipzig, according to Corriere dello Sport.

One imagines Gvardiol would find it hard to turn down Madrid and Juve, especially if Chelsea fail to finish in the top four this season, as currently looks fairly likely.

The Croatia international could strengthen Real and help them try to retain La Liga and the Champions League, while he could also form an important part of a new generation at Juventus.

Still, many top players want to play in the Premier League, and Gvardiol would surely be guaranteed a key role at Stamford Bridge.