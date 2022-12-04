Journalist Keith Downie shares fears of future potential problem at NUFC

Journalist Keith Downie thinks Newcastle have set their bar too high in first half of the Premier League season that a failure to qualify for Europe next season will be a ‘disaster’.

Newcastle sit 3rd in Premier League table after impressive run of results until the World Cup break. The Tyneside club are only seven points behind 1st-placed Arsenal.

He said: “They’ve obviously given themselves a bit of a problem because they’ve set the bar high now, and Howe will want that to remain for the remainder of the campaign. I still think top four will be really difficult, but I think it would be a real disaster now if Newcastle were not to qualify for Europe.” – finished Downie.

