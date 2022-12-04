Journalist Keith Downie thinks Newcastle have set their bar too high in first half of the Premier League season that a failure to qualify for Europe next season will be a ‘disaster’.

Newcastle sit 3rd in Premier League table after impressive run of results until the World Cup break. The Tyneside club are only seven points behind 1st-placed Arsenal.

He said: “They’ve obviously given themselves a bit of a problem because they’ve set the bar high now, and Howe will want that to remain for the remainder of the campaign. I still think top four will be really difficult, but I think it would be a real disaster now if Newcastle were not to qualify for Europe.” – finished Downie.