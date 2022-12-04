Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in recent months.

The 21-year-old has been outstanding for Shakhtar Donetsk this season, and he has 10 goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions.

The player is thought to be on the radar of Premier League rivals Newcastle United as well.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, the Gunners believe that the player is keen on a move to Emirates, but manager Mikel Arteta is yet to make up his mind.

Ben Jacobs said to GMS: “Arsenal believe that the player wants them, but Mikel Arteta hasn’t yet made up his mind. “Although he likes the player and Arsenal would like to strengthen in that position, it is still a hefty price to pay.”

The Ukrainian is likely to cost a considerable amount of money and it remains to be seen whether Arteta is prepared to sanction his transfer in the coming months.

It is no secret that Arsenal will need to add more depth to their attack, and they have been overly reliant on Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka this season.

Mudryk would add more quality and depth to their front three and his arrival would allow Arteta to rest some of his key players from time to time.

The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League table, and they will be hoping to sustain the title challenge over the next few months. They will need more options at their disposal in order to compete on all fronts and Mudryk seems like a quality acquisition on paper.

With the player keen on the move, the transfer could be fairly straightforward for the London club. However, it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the asking price for the Ukrainian.

It will be interesting to see whether the Gunners can bring in the necessary reinforcements during the January transfer window and win the Premier League title this season.