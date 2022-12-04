Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old striker is out of contract in the summer and the Red Devils have not been able to agree on an extension with him just yet.

However, a report from Give Me Sport claims that Rashford is looking to continue with Manchester United and the two parties are expected to come to an agreement in the near future.

Dean Jones told GMS: “I’m led to believe that Rashford wants to stay at United long-term too. So, I think we’ll see all parties striving to make sure they have a successful future together.”

Rashford has been a key player for the Red Devils this season, and he is currently the only reliable goalscorer for Erik ten Hag so far with eight goals across all competitions.

The England international has done well in the World Cup as well and he has scored three goals for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Rashford will be hoping to help England lift the World Cup over the next few weeks, and then sort out his future at the club level.

The 25-year-old is yet to reach his peak and losing him on a free transfer would be a devastating blow for the Red Devils. The boyhood Manchester United fan is admired by the Old Trafford faithful as well and they will be hoping that the club can sort out his long-term future as soon as possible.

Manchester United recently terminated the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo and they are dependent on the England international to score goals and guide them to a strong finish this season.

Getting his long-term future sorted after the World Cup could prove to be crucial for Manchester United and the player. Rashford will be able to play with a free mind once his long-term future is sorted.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to accept his demands and tie him down to a new contract.