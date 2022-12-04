Leeds want to sign Madrid forward in blockbuster January transfer

Leeds United reportedly want to make the transfer of Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha a priority for January.

The Brazilian was linked with Manchester United in the summer but the move never materialised, while it now looks like Leeds could be the most likely next destination for him.

Cunha has impressed in La Liga and looks like he could make a positive impact at Elland Road if he does end up joining.

Raphinha left in the summer and Patrick Bamford is horribly out of form, so Leeds would do well to strengthen up front with a talent like Cunha.

The 23-year-old has a big future ahead of him and Jesse Marsch could be a good manager for his development.

