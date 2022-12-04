Atletico Madrid attacker Matheus Cunha has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club in the upcoming window and the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly keen on securing his services.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Brazilian is considered an expandable asset at the Spanish club and Atletico Madrid are looking to cash in on him in order to grease their economic levers.

Atletico Madrid are currently going through financial constraints after crashing out of the European competition recently. A number of their players have been linked with moves away from the club and it seems that Cunha could be one of the potential departures in January.

The 23-year-old Brazilian has not been able to hit top form since his move to Atletico Madrid, and he has been a squad player for Diego Simeone so far.

He has had just 510 minutes of first-team football across 17 appearances and he needs to leave the Spanish club in order to play regularly. Cunha can operate anywhere across the front three but he is a centre forward.

Manchester United could certainly use someone like him during the second half of the campaign. The Red Devils recently terminated the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo and they will need to bring in a replacement.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa could do with some quality reinforcements in January as well and the Brazilian could be an interesting acquisition.

The player will be desperate to get his career back on track and a move to the Premier League would give him the opportunity to do just that.