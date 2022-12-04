Journalist says there’s a “strong chance” of a high-profile signing at Man Utd

Manchester United have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks.

The Red Devils are in need of a number of reinforcements and Dean Jones has now revealed to Give Me Sport that the Premier League giants will look to bring in a high-profile signing at the end of the season.

He added that players like Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen could be on Erik ten Hag’s transfer radar.

Jones said: “I think that there’s a strong chance that they do sign a high-profile name in the summer. Osimhen and Leao are going to cost a vast amount of money.”

Both players have been exceptional for their respective clubs and would represent a major coup for the Premier League outfit.

Manchester United are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements right now. They have parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford will have to shoulder the goalscoring burden during the second half of the season.

It is imperative that the Red Devils bring in more quality and depth in the attacking department.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince the likes of Napoli and AC Milan to sell their key attackers. Both players are likely to cost a premium.

Manchester United do not have a shortage of resources and they should be able to pay the asking price. However, both players are expected to join a club with Champions League football and the Red Devils will need to finish in the top four.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League would represent the ideal step up in the career of Osimhen and Leao. It remains to be seen whether they are tempted to make the move if there is a concrete offer on the table.