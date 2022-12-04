Manchester United prepared to rival Euro giants for £51.4m midfield ace

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

According to a report from Spanish publication AS (h/t Daily Mail), the 23-year-old midfielder is on Erik ten Hag’s radar and the Manchester United manager is looking to bring him in at the end of the season.

The midfielder has a release clause of around £51.4 million and the Red Devils are prepared to pay up in order to sign him. However, they are not the only ones keen on securing his services.

Barcelona are reportedly lining up a summer move for Zubimendi as well. They want him to be the long-term replacement for club legend Sergio Busquets.

It will be interesting to see where the 23-year-old ends up. Zubimendi can play as a defensive midfielder as well as a central midfielder and he could slot in alongside Casemiro at Old Trafford if Manchester United sign him.

Zubimendi would be a quality long-term buy for both clubs and he has shown that he has the potential to thrive at a top club. The midfielder is well-settled in Spain and he could be tempted to join Barcelona so that he can continue in his comfort zone.

Manchester United will probably have to present him with a lucrative contract in order to tempt him.

Also, the Red Devils will need to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football for the next season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been linked with Real Madrid and it remains to be seen whether they can hold on to their star midfielder beyond this season.

