Manchester United star tips Red Devils transfer target “for the top”

Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia has tipped his fellow Netherlands international Cody Gakpo for the top amid transfer rumours linking the PSV forward as a target for the Red Devils.

The pair are together at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the moment, so Malacia has got a close look at Gakpo, who continues to be linked with Man Utd as they look in desperate need of a long-term replacement for departing veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Athletic note that United have been one of the teams linked with Gakpo, while they quote Malacia as talking up the 23-year-old, saying he looks destined for the top.

On Gakpo, Malacia said: “He’s good enough for the top, there’s no doubt.”

United signed Malacia in the summer, and they could do well to raid the Eredivisie again as soon as possible.

Erik ten Hag will know players from his home country well and should have a good connection with them, with his summer signings from his former club Ajax, Antony and Lisandro Martinez, both starting strongly since moving to Old Trafford.