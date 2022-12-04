Newcastle’s loaned-out goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has spoken out on his situation after joining Manchester United in the summer.

The Slovakia international shone at St James’ Park but ended up losing his place as number one, and he’s now serving a backup role at Old Trafford.

It seems he also has several other suitors.

“I had a couple of offers as well from abroad, and here in England in as well, which I considered,” he said.

“I wanted to join and want to be part of the process and part of this club. So I’m here now. We are very professional, we take it very seriously, and are trying to be ready to perform on the pitch.

“I’m trying to help David (De Gea) to feel ready, but, at the same time, create a very good environment so he feels he has support when he needs it.

“Even you say it, the goalkeepers’ group is very tight. We work together almost every morning, more than with the players, so we have to stick together and have a good relationship together.”