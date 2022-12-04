Radrizzani now plotting Leeds move to sign ‘tremendous’ record international goalscorer

Leeds United are considering bringing striker Chris Wood back to Elland Road.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the New Zealand International is on the Whites’ transfer shortlist.

Wood, 30, moved to Leeds United from Leicester City back in 2015 and went on to stay at the Yorkshire-based club for the following two seasons.

However, despite later opting to join Burnley and most recently Newcastle United, Wood, who has previously been described as a ‘tremendous’ player by former Spurs star Les Ferdinand, now finds his long-term future fairly uncertain.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names the two players who’ll be key for England in World Cup clash vs Senegal

Struggling to force the likes of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson out of Eddie Howe’s first-team plans, Wood is a genuine candidate to leave St James’ Park, and according to Football Insider, owner Andrea Radrizzani has identified the New Zealander has a striking alternative to Rodrigo and the injury-stricken Patrick Bamford

Since joining the Toon from Burnley 11 months ago, Wood, who has two years left on his contract, has gone on to feature in 33 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to just four goals along the way.