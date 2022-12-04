Real Madrid at the front of the queue for potential Manchester United transfer raid

Real Madrid reportedly look to be at the front of the queue for the potential transfer of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as he nears the end of his contract.

The England international’s Man Utd future looks in some doubt at the moment, with his current contract due to expire in 2023, though there is also the option to extend it by one more year.

According to the Daily Express, there is some fear inside Old Trafford that Rashford could be being eyed up by Real Madrid as an ideal long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

The Red Devils could do without losing Rashford after his improvement in form this season, while the club have already been hit with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erik ten Hag is short of quality in his attack, so keeping Rashford is surely a priority for United in the months ahead.

Rashford could do a job for Real Madrid, slotting in well alongside the likes of Vinicius and Rodrygo up front, so it’s not too surprising to see these transfer rumours emerging.