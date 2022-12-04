Roy Keane gives England midfielder highest possible praise

Roy Keane isn’t best known for his praise but the Irishman has made an exception for England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham, 19, was named in Gareth Southgate’s starting lineup to play Senegal in the 2022 World Cup’s Round of Last 16, and the youngster did not disappoint.

Beating the Africans 3-0, the Three Lions are safely through to the prestigious tournament’s quarter-finals where Didier Deschamps’ France await.

Undoubtedly the best player on the pitch against Senegal on Sunday night, although Bellingham registered an assist for Jordan Henderson’s first-half opener, the midfielder’s best moment came during the build-up to Harry Kane’s second-half strike, and Keane could not hide his admiration for England’s number 22.

“I’ve not seen a young midfielder perform like that for years,” Keane said live on ITV (at approx 9:05 p.m UK time on Sunday).

MORE: England player ratings vs Senegal: Kane off the mark as midfielder shines again

“You usually see that from a world-class player who is 26, 27.

“Everything he does in the game. We talk about what goes on in his brain, we look at him, he’s like a man, but he’s got that maturity in his decision-making. What’s going on upstairs is huge for a midfielder. Decision making, end product, final pass – the kid has everything.”

England will now prepare for France with the European’s blockbuster clash scheduled to take place at the Al Bayt Stadium on 10 December.

Following his world-class performance on Sunday, Bellingham is nailed on to start again for Southgate against Les Bleus, but who do you think should join him in midfield? – Let us know in the comments.