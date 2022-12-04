Roy Keane identifies Chelsea star as Senegal’s ‘weak link’

Roy Keane is not a big fan of Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The Blues’ shot-stopper is preparing to take on England in the 2022 World Cup Round of Last 16 on Sunday night, and following France’s 3-1 demolition against Poland earlier in the day, Les Bleus await the winner in the quarter-finals.

Although Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions have come into Sunday’s huge game as the heavy favourites to progress, the 52-year-old tactician will know not to take anything for granted.

Having named a strong starting 11, which includes an attacking line featuring Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Man City’s Phil Foden and Spurs’ Harry Kane, it is clear that Southgate is eager to avoid any slip-ups.

Roy Keane on Edouard Mendy

However, despite the nation biting their nails and keeping everything crossed that the Three Lions can book their place in the prestigious tournament’s final eight, pundit and former Man United captain Roy Keane has told England not to be overly cautious.

“Never underestimate a team, but don’t overestimate them either,” Keane said live on ITV (at approx 6:15 p.m UK time on Sunday).

Speaking about the African’s lineup, which includes Chelsea’s Mendy, Keane highlighted the 30-year-old as his country’s ‘weak link’.

“The England team have got a good starting 11 and on paper, they look strong,” the Irishman added.

“But you’ve mentioned their goalkeeper [Mendy], I think he’s a weak link for them.”

