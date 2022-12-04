Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Harry Kane Bayern Munich transfer saga

Fabrizio Romano has written again about Harry Kane’s transfer situation in today’s edition of Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside’s Substack.

The England international is one of the finest strikers in world football, and it seems he’s making headlines once again as Bayern Munich are talked up as potential suitors for him in the transfer market.

Kane’s contract with Tottenham is due to expire in 2024, and Bayern could really do with a top signing like him up front to replace Robert Lewandowski, who has been missed since he left to join Barcelona in the summer.

Kane’s prolific record in his time in the Premier League surely shows he could do a job for Bayern, and Romano admits that they like the player.

Still, it seems there is not currently anything advanced going on, with little able to change during the 29-year-old’s participation at the 2022 World Cup.

“I’ve seen stories about Kane again, but there no changes at all as of now,” Romano explained.

“Tottenham want to keep Kane and there are no negotiations ongoing, but also nothing would happen during the World Cup of course… so it’s completely quiet as of now.

“Bayern like Kane as Oliver Kahn stated, nothing else.”

Spurs fans will no doubt hope their club can persuade Kane to sign a new contract as soon as possible, or they will surely have a difficult decision to make in the summer.

By that point, Kane would have only one year left on his contract, so could leave north London on a free transfer in 2024.

While Tottenham will surely hope to avoid having to sell Kane, they may have to consider cashing in on him while they still can, as he’d likely command a big transfer fee while he’s under contract, with the club surely unable to afford losing him for nothing a year later.