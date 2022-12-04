Exclusive: Harry Kane transfer update, possible change to Arsenal plans – Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing

Hello and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing! Click here to subscribe and get this in your email inbox every Sunday-Thursday morning!

Argentina

Lionel Messi – a legend of the game. 1000 appearances now, another goal in a big game, making it 9 at the World Cup in total in his career as he fires Argentina to a quarter-final meeting with the Netherlands.

Arsenal

A big blow for Arsenal as Gabriel Jesus has picked up an injury that could keep him out until January.

We will see if it will affect their transfer plans, more tests are needed. I think having Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli available for that position is something important, they wanted to give full confidence to Gabriel as starter.

Barcelona

Inter have always appreciated Franck Kessie since he was at Atalanta before his move to AC Milan, but right not there are no talks to sign him between clubs. His agent stated that he will stay in January; Kessie still hopes to do his best for Barcelona.

Before he left Milan at the end of his contract, there were other opportunities – Tottenham were interested in signing Kessie, but it was never an advanced negotiation.

Bayern Munich

Celtic

Official: Celtic have signed Canadian defender Alistair Johnston on a five-year deal. He joins from Montreal, it’s all sealed and completed.

Chelsea

Where N’Golo Kante could go, it’s still too early to say. He doesn’t seem likely to stay because there’s still no agreement with Chelsea.

Kante loves Chelsea and he’d love to stay but the club is going in different direction with salaries/young players project. Chelsea are following many young and talented midfielders to be ready in 2023, January or summer. Only Graham Potter can change the situation.

Denzel Dumfries on Chelsea links: “Of course it’s a big compliment to be linked with Chelsea, but playing for Inter it’s big compliment too. Chelsea move in January? I’m focused on nothing else but national team and Inter.”

Chelsea are still interested in a deal for Josko Gvardiol, but it looks like being an open race for his signature as he prepares for a big transfer in 2023. He’s been fantastic for RB Leipzig and now at the World Cup with Croatia – a special player with a top mentality.

Chelsea made an official bid for Gvardiol towards the end of August. Todd Boehly offered €80m plus add-ons, but Leipzig said no and extended his contract. Still, he is now set to be given the chance to find a new club in 2023, and this was discussed when he extended his contract. Chelsea are still in touch with Leipzig and with those close to the player.

Chelsea’s relationship with Leipzig is good, Christopher Nkunku is almost ready to go, and they are now working on Gvardiol as well. He’s also spoken highly of Chelsea, but also of Real Madrid. There are no official bids, but Chelsea are there, but it’s important to say that Manchester City have also shown an interest. Many clubs are attracted to Gvardiol.

England

England take on Senegal today in a World Cup that has been full of major upsets so far.

Senegal cannot be underestimated, but I see England as the favourite, I see them winning this game.

I hope Phil Foden will play, he deserves it; Marcus Rashford will also be key player for this kind of match, he’s having a great World Cup.

Leeds United

At the moment there’s nothing advanced with other clubs, but Adama Traore could be a name to watch on the market because there’s not been much progress over talks for a new contract with Wolves. I personally think Leeds would be a very good move for him for their style of football.

Manchester City

€18.5m with taxes – this is the total fee that Manchester City invested to sign Julian Alvarez from River Plate. Smart business for a top talent who is now shining at the World Cup, helping Argentina to the quarter-finals.

Manchester United

Virgil van Dijk: “Cody Gakpo to Man Utd or Real Madrid? Are Manchester United and Real Madrid the same level at this moment? No disrespect, not at all. He’s a great boy. Cody works hard, is very talented and there’s definitely more in him.”

Nottingham Forest

Medical tests have been successfully completed for Gustavo Scarpa for him to become a new Nottingham Forest player, joining on a free transfer from Palmeiras.

Scarpa will be announced next week in order to become Nottingham Forest’s 24th signing of the season.

PSV

Cody Gakpo on big transfer in January: “I have to be honest, I am not thinking about that now. I am focused on the World Cup, want to keep performing well. Hopefully when we become world champions we can think about other things.”

PSG

Nasser Al Khelaifi on PSG signings in January: “I think we are not gonna sign any player in January. We don’t need any specific player. We have to keep our squad and keep going with our collective spirit.”

Real Madrid

Marcelo’s son Enzo Alves signed his first Real Madrid contract yesterday! Marcelo is the most decorated player in Real Madrid’s history with 25 titles and now his son will hope to follow in his footsteps.

Tottenham

Wolfsburg

Croatian winger Josip Brekalo will leave Wolfsburg in January. Talks progressing with Serie A side Monza in order to get the deal done. Negotiations are ongoing on between both clubs and on the player’s side.

Wolves

At the moment there’s nothing advanced with other clubs, but Adama Traore could be a name to watch on the market because there’s not been much progress over talks for a new contract with Wolves. I personally think Leeds would be a very good move for him for their style of football.