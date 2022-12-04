Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez could land 15-match ban for elbowing FIFA official

Atletico Madrid and Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez could reportedly miss as many as 15 games if FIFA decide to take action against the player for his unacceptable antics at the end of his national team’s World Cup clash with Ghana.

Watch the video clip below as Gimenez can be seen losing his temper at match officials, while also elbowing a FIFA official in the process…

Viene sanción severa para José Maria Giménez, agredido a un representante de FIFA. #PorLasQueMueres?? pic.twitter.com/N5xWGk6WUK — #PorLasQueMueres (@Salcedo_Hugo) December 3, 2022

This looks pretty damning for Gimenez, who will surely face serious action, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that it could lead to a 15-game ban.

Further evidence will be reviewed, according to the report, but it seems likely that Gimenez is going to be found to have been well out of order.

While it’s great to see passion from the 27-year-old, this certainly went too far, and it could now cost him and his teammates.

It is not entirely clear if this ban would just be for international football, or for club football as well.