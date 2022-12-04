(Video) Bellingham and Henderson combine to give England lead vs Senegal

England National Team
Posted by

Despite starting the game poorly, England have taken the lead against Senegal during Sunday night’s World Cup Last 16 knockout tie.

The Three Lions, led by manager Gareth Southgate, are looking to book their place in the prestigious tournament’s last eight and following France’s 3-1 win against Poland earlier in the day, Les Bleus await tonight’s winners.

MORE: (Video) Giroud becomes France’s record goalscoring with strike vs Poland

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Southgate provides more detail regarding Raheem Sterling’s “family matter” England absence
Mauricio Pochettino explains why he’s always hated former Arsenal and Chelsea star
Journalist Keith Downie shares fears of future potential problem at NUFC

Even though Senegal have played their part during the game’s first half, it has been England, thanks to Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson, who have struck first, with the latter putting the ball beyond opposition goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

More Stories Jordan Henderson Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.