(Video) Bellingham and Henderson combine to give England lead vs Senegal

Despite starting the game poorly, England have taken the lead against Senegal during Sunday night’s World Cup Last 16 knockout tie.

The Three Lions, led by manager Gareth Southgate, are looking to book their place in the prestigious tournament’s last eight and following France’s 3-1 win against Poland earlier in the day, Les Bleus await tonight’s winners.

Even though Senegal have played their part during the game’s first half, it has been England, thanks to Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson, who have struck first, with the latter putting the ball beyond opposition goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.