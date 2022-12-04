(Video) Bellingham instrumental again as Kane opens World Cup account vs Senegal

England lead Senegal 2-0 at half-time.

The Three Lions didn’t start Sunday night’s Last 16 knockout tie against the Africans very well, but following a late flurry in attack just before the end of the first-half, Gareth Southgate’s men now lead 2-0.

Jordan Henderson combined brilliantly with Jude Bellingham with the Liverpool man going on to open the game’s scoring.

Henderson’s first-half strike appeared to settle any English nerves that may have been creeping in before Spurs’ Harry Kane doubled his country’s advantage.

Once again, Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham was hugely instrumental in the Three Lions’ build-up play with the young midfielder going on an amazing run before setting his teammates up.