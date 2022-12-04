(Video) Bellingham instrumental again as Kane opens World Cup account vs Senegal

England National Team
Posted by

England lead Senegal 2-0 at half-time.

The Three Lions didn’t start Sunday night’s Last 16 knockout tie against the Africans very well, but following a late flurry in attack just before the end of the first-half, Gareth Southgate’s men now lead 2-0.

Jordan Henderson combined brilliantly with Jude Bellingham with the Liverpool man going on to open the game’s scoring.

MORE: Arsenal transfer target could be available in January with his contract expiring next summer

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Bellingham and Henderson combine to give England lead vs Senegal
(Video) Southgate provides more detail regarding Raheem Sterling’s “family matter” England absence
Mauricio Pochettino explains why he’s always hated former Arsenal and Chelsea star

Henderson’s first-half strike appeared to settle any English nerves that may have been creeping in before Spurs’ Harry Kane doubled his country’s advantage.

Once again, Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham was hugely instrumental in the Three Lions’ build-up play with the young midfielder going on an amazing run before setting his teammates up.

More Stories Harry Kane Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.