(Video) Saka adds England’s third vs Senegal as France quarter-final looms

Despite starting the game poorly against Senegal, England are now in full flow.

The Three Lions looked slightly nervous during the opening stages of Sunday’s blockbuster World Cup Round of Last 16 quarter-final against Senegal, but following two quick-fire first-half goals by Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane, Gareth Southgate’s side burst into life.

Having come out of the tunnel for the second half leading 2-0, fans would have been forgiven for fearing their country would take their foot off the gas.

That hasn’t happened though with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka sweeping home a cross from Phil Foden just before the hour mark.

And that’s three!! ? Bukayo Saka’s third goal of the competition marks England’s 12th as the Three Lions get one step closer to a quarter-final tie with France! ???????#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/gWh8sLaHDo — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 4, 2022

At the time of writing, England leads 3-0 and after France thumped Poland 3-1 earlier in the day, a massive European quarter-final between the Three Lions and Les Bleus now beckons.