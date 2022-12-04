(Video) Saka adds England’s third vs Senegal as France quarter-final looms

England National Team
Posted by

Despite starting the game poorly against Senegal, England are now in full flow.

The Three Lions looked slightly nervous during the opening stages of Sunday’s blockbuster World Cup Round of Last 16 quarter-final against Senegal, but following two quick-fire first-half goals by Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane, Gareth Southgate’s side burst into life.

MORE: (Video) Raphael Varane makes incredible goal-line block vs Poland

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Agent heaps praise on England star after first-half performance but insists “no one has been great”
(Video) Bellingham instrumental again as Kane opens World Cup account vs Senegal
(Video) Bellingham and Henderson combine to give England lead vs Senegal

Having come out of the tunnel for the second half leading 2-0, fans would have been forgiven for fearing their country would take their foot off the gas.

That hasn’t happened though with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka sweeping home a cross from Phil Foden just before the hour mark.

At the time of writing, England leads 3-0 and after France thumped Poland 3-1 earlier in the day, a massive European quarter-final between the Three Lions and Les Bleus now beckons.

More Stories Bukayo Saka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.