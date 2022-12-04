(Video) France’s Mbappe stuns Poland with superb second-half strike

France have one foot in the World Cup quarter-finals.

A first-half goal from veteran striker Olivier Giroud, which saw the former Arsenal forward become Les Bleus’ all-time record goalscorer with 52 goals, set the tone for Sunday afternoon’s Last 16 tie against Poland.

Although Poland have given a good account of themselves, overall, they have been outclassed and that was perfectly demonstrated by Kylian Mbappe’s beautiful second-half strike.

MORE: (Video) Raphael Varane makes incredible goal-line block vs Poland

Initiating a counter-attack, Giroud was once again influential in his country’s build-up play before laying the ball off to teammate Ousmane Dembele.

Mbappe then received the ball and took his time before firing the ball beyond opposition goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Should the defending champions go on to beat Poland, a quarter-final matchup against either England or Senegal awaits.