(Video) Giroud becomes France’s record goalscoring with strike vs Poland

Olivier Giroud has become France’s all-time record goalscorer after netting the opening goal against Poland in the 2022 World Cup’s Round of Last 16.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal forward, who now has 52 international goals, has moved one ahead of legendary ex-forward Thierry Henry.

Les Bleus haven’t been at their best during the first half of Sunday afternoon’s knockout game against Robert Lewandowski’s Poland, but following a pinpoint pass from Kylian Mbappe, Giroud was left with an easy chance to fire his country ahead.

Check out the moment the veteran striker netted below.

 

