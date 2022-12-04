(Video) Giroud has overhead bicycle-kick goal disallowed vs Poland

Olivier Giroud’s opening goal against Poland saw him become France’s all-time record goalscorer but the veteran striker could have, and perhaps should have, bagged a second.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker has been in fine form once again.

Beating Thierry Henry’s long-standing record of 51 senior international goals for Les Bleus, Giroud’s first-half goal during Sunday afternoon’s Last 16 knockout tie, saw him move one ahead on 52.

MORE: (Video) Raphael Varane makes incredible goal-line block vs Poland

However, although Kylian Mbappe went on to score twice during an emphatic 3-0 win, Giroud was desperately unlucky not to have been awarded a brace himself.

After goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny went down injured after coming out to punch a cross away, referee Jesus Valenzuela blew for a free-kick, however, in the split second that the whistle was blown, Giroud unleashed a beautiful overhead bicycle kick, which, had it have been allowed to stand, would have been a strong contender to win the award for the tournament’s best goal.