Kylian Mbappe scored his fifth goal of the World Cup for France with a sensational, curling finish into the top corner.
Mbappe scored France’s second goal of the game to extend their lead against Poland, and he bagged his brace from a similar position.
The French forward picked up the ball on the left-hand side of the penalty box, before whipping it into the top corner. A sensational finish from a sensational footballer.
Pictures below from BBC, FOX Soccer, BEIN Sports.
