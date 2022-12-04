Kylian Mbappe scored his fifth goal of the World Cup for France with a sensational, curling finish into the top corner.

Mbappe scored France’s second goal of the game to extend their lead against Poland, and he bagged his brace from a similar position.

The French forward picked up the ball on the left-hand side of the penalty box, before whipping it into the top corner. A sensational finish from a sensational footballer.

Pictures below from BBC, FOX Soccer, BEIN Sports.