(Video) Lewandowski converts consolation penalty vs France as Poland crash out of World Cup

Posted by

Despite scoring a last-minute penalty against defending champions France, Poland are out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

It took Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus a little while to get up to speed during Sunday afternoon’s Last 16 matchup, but once firing, looked at their scintillating best.

A first-half record-breaking goal from Olivier Giroud, which saw him move one goal ahead (52) of Thierry Henry’s long-standing international record (51), set the tone before Kylian Mbappe went on to net a second-half brace.

MORE: (Video) Raphael Varane makes incredible goal-line block vs Poland

More Stories / Latest News
England star to miss game against Senegal due to dealing with a “family matter”
Danny Murphy urges West Ham star to leave the club in summer
England confirmed lineup vs Senegal: Henderson, Foden start but Rashford benched

However, after conceding a penalty in the game’s final minute following a handball from Dayot Upamecano, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who was beaten by Robert Lewandowski, failed to keep, what would have been his second clean sheet of the tournament.

The French now await the winner of England’s game against Senegal.

More Stories Robert Lewandowski

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.