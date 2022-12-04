(Video) Lewandowski converts consolation penalty vs France as Poland crash out of World Cup

Despite scoring a last-minute penalty against defending champions France, Poland are out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

It took Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus a little while to get up to speed during Sunday afternoon’s Last 16 matchup, but once firing, looked at their scintillating best.

A first-half record-breaking goal from Olivier Giroud, which saw him move one goal ahead (52) of Thierry Henry’s long-standing international record (51), set the tone before Kylian Mbappe went on to net a second-half brace.

However, after conceding a penalty in the game’s final minute following a handball from Dayot Upamecano, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who was beaten by Robert Lewandowski, failed to keep, what would have been his second clean sheet of the tournament.

He needed a second attempt, but Robert Lewandowski gets one back! His last kick at a World Cup?#FRA 3-1 #POL#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Y8RYPMTcaX — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 4, 2022

The French now await the winner of England’s game against Senegal.