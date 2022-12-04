(Video) Raphael Varane makes incredible goal-line block vs Poland

Manchester United fans would have loved seeing Raphael Varane’s commitment to his country’s cause during France’s Last 16 knockout tie against Poland on Sunday afternoon.

Despite being the heavy favourites to beat Robert Lewandowski’s Poland, France, although leading one-nil thanks to a record-breaking strike from Olivier Giroud, haven’t quite been at their best.

MORE: Arsenal transfer target could be available in January with his contract expiring next summer

Just minutes before Giroud opened the game’s scoring, Poland were presented with a golden opportunity to take the lead.

Despite one of the Polish players being in a position to take a clean strike at goal, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris pulled off a quick-reaction save but Varane’s goal-line heroics were undoubtedly the reason why Les Bleus were able to keep the tie level.

Check out the moment the Man United centre-back came to his country’s rescue below.