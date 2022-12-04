Gareth Southgate has provided more detail regarding Raheem Sterling’s “family matter” England absence at the World Cup.

England announced before their game against Senegal that Sterling would be unavailable due to a family matter.

Now, Southgate has provided us with a little more detail on Sterling’s absence and whether we will see him again this tournament.

?? Sterling, Saka and Senegal… ?? Gareth Southgate updates us on the England squad including addressing Raheem Sterling's absence! ??????? ?? @gabrielclarke05 #ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/6yM6gMvC3j — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 4, 2022

Hopefully the issues with Sterling can be solved with no major problems, and he can return to play for his country before the end of the World Cup.