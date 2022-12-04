(Video) Southgate provides more detail regarding Raheem Sterling’s “family matter” England absence

Gareth Southgate has provided more detail regarding Raheem Sterling’s “family matter” England absence at the World Cup.

England announced before their game against Senegal that Sterling would be unavailable due to a family matter.

Now, Southgate has provided us with a little more detail on Sterling’s absence and whether we will see him again this tournament.

Hopefully the issues with Sterling can be solved with no major problems, and he can return to play for his country before the end of the World Cup.

