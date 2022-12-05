West Ham could sign a new striker in January as Salernitana and Senegal international Boulaye Dia would ‘give serious thought‘ to a move to the London Stadium during the winter transfer window.

The 26-year-old scored one goal for Senegal at the World Cup in Qatar, scoring in the African side’s 3-1 win over the hosts during the group stage.

Dia is currently spending a season on loan with Serie A side Salernitana after he struggled to establish himself in La Liga with Villarreal.

Tutto Salernitana claim that the striker could be sold to West Ham for around €20m (£17m) and it is said that Dia would be open to the move, states Peter O’Rourke.

Speaking about Dia, the journalist said: “West Ham have obviously had a great last 18 months or so under David Moyes, getting into the Europa League semi-final last year.

“Obviously they’re going well in the Europa Conference League this season, the Premier League form’s not been great and that’s probably been a concern for everybody.

“But I think the chance to move to West Ham, also a move to London which is always attractive to players as well, would be something that he would give serious thought to.”