Alan Shearer believes Josko Gvardiol would fit in well with Eddie Howe at Newcastle United.

The RB Leipzig defender has had a wonderful World Cup and played a key role in Croatia’s advancement to the round of 16. He performed admirably in their final group match against Belgium, a 0-0 draw of which advanced them to the knockout stage.

He said: “He’d look good in a black and white shirt him, wouldn’t he?” – said Shearer

Host Gary Lineker replied: “Every single player that plays well at this tournament he goes Newcastle are getting him!”