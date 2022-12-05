Arsenal join the race to sign 25-year-old Bundesliga midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow.

According to a report from the German publication SportBILD, the 25-year-old central midfielder is on Mikel Arteta’s transfer radar.

Sow has been a key player for Frankfurt, and he has done well in the World Cup for Switzerland as well.

It is no secret that the Gunners need to add more quality and depth through their midfield department, and the 25-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Mikel Arteta has been heavily reliant on players like Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka this season and the Gunners will need to bring in more options in the upcoming windows.

The arrival of Sow will allow Arteta to rotate his key players from time to time and it will help keep the squad fresh as the Gunners look to compete on all fronts.

Arsenal have been outstanding this season and they are currently on top of the Premier League table. They will be hoping to sustain the title challenge until the very end and they need to add more depth in order for that to happen.

Competitors like Manchester City have a deeper squad and Arsenal must look to bridge that gap if they want to win the league title this season.

The 25-year-old Bundesliga midfielder was linked with Nottingham Forest during the summer transfer window, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can pull off his signing midway through the season.

The Gunners certainly have the financial resources to tempt the German club and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.