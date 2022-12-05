Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides Gabriel Jesus update and comments on Arsenal loanee potentially being recalled

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the striker situation at Arsenal in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

The Gunners could be facing a major crisis depending on how long Gabriel Jesus is out for, with the Brazil international picking up quite a serious knock on World Cup duty that could keep him out for anything between a month or even three months, depending on which sources you believe.

Romano says we’ll have to wait a little longer to know for sure just how bad Jesus’ injury is, and that will also likely affect how Arsenal respond.

There will surely be plenty of Arsenal transfer rumours doing the rounds about potential signings up front to replace Jesus, while there might also be the option to recall talented young forward Folarin Balogun from his loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims.

Balogun is having a fine season in France so far, but Romano insists there is not currently any plan to bring the 21-year-old back to the Emirates Stadium.

“Gabriel Jesus and those close to him are still waiting for official communication on the injury, we need to wait for details,” Romano said.

“At the moment there are no contacts with Reims or with Balogun’s agents to recall him, we will see if it changes but this is not the case now.”

Arsenal are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but many will still have Manchester City as clear favourites for the title.

If Mikel Arteta loses Jesus for an extended period and cannot bring in a suitable replacement, then that really could be hugely detrimental to the club’s hopes of winning their first title since the famous 2003/04 Invincibles side.

Click here to take a look at the five strikers we think could be perfect to solve Arsenal’s problems up front this January.