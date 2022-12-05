Brazilian star who has same agent as Guimaraes has been offered to Newcastle

Newcastle United are looking for a new right-back to provide quality cover for Kieran Trippier.

That’s according to recent reports in the Italian media, which claim one player the Magpies are interested in is Fiorentina full-back Dodo.

Despite only being with the Serie A club since the summer, Dodo, 24, who has quickly become a first-choice player, is already being linked with a big move to the Premier League.

MORE: Exclusive: Manchester United & Barcelona wanted transfer of Bundesliga star in August

Newcastle United are the team credited with having the most interest and even though the Geordies have both Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth on their books, it is understandable why Eddie Howe may be keen to add a higher-profile name to his right-back options.

The reason why Dodo is so heavily linked with a switch to St James’ Park is that he shares the same agent as Bruno Guimaraes and considering how well the midfielder’s move has worked out, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Brazilian’s agency try to bring another one of their clients to the northeast.