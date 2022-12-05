.West Ham United have won the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers target Luizao.

According to 90min, Luizao has accepted a pre-contract with West Ham after rejecting two new contract offers from Sao Paulo.

After receiving a work visa, the defender will allegedly agree to a three-and-a-half year contract with the Hammers and join the London team.

According to the source, West Ham intends to add Luizao to the first team right away.

The Hammers have been strongly pursuing the young Brazilian for some time now and Moyes will be happy to finally having secured the signing of his services.