Karren Brady’s strong working relationship with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly could help the Blues sign Declan Rice next summer.

That’s according to journalist Simon Phillips, who believes that despite being long-time admirers of the Hammers’ midfielder and previously missing out, Graham Potter’s side are ‘ready to fight’ for him again.

“Chelsea are ready to fight to sign him, and we believe that some initial foundations have been laid,” Phillips wrote on his SubStack.

“He is a Chelsea priority for the summer. I’m told that Todd Boehly has good relations with West Ham’s Karren Brady, and there is a belief that this could help Chelsea’s cause. However, as I said above, West Ham want a bidding war.”

Rice is currently away on international duty with England and in the process of preparing for a huge World Cup quarter-final clash against defending champions France on Saturday.

However, although still on the Hammers’ books, with less than three years left on his contract, the 23-year-old, who has shown no signs of committing to a new deal, looks nailed on to depart the London Stadium sooner rather than later, and according to these latest reports, Chelsea appear to be at the front of the queue.

Since joining David Moyes’ side after departing Chelsea’s youth academy back in 2013, Rice, who following his recent performance against Senegal, now has 37 senior international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 215 matches, directly contributing to 22 goals along the way.