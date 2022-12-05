Claim made that PIF could sell Newcastle and buy Premier League club

PIF could sell Newcastle United to help fund a takeover of Manchester United.

That’s according to professor of sport and geopolitical economy Simon Chadwick, who has suggested that selling Newcastle United could help the Magpies’ Saudi owners reinvest their money into the Red Devils instead.

The 20-time league winners’ owners, the Glazer family, recently made a statement about putting the club up for sale and admitted they’re now actively welcoming investment, and Chadwick believes PIF buying United is a possibility.

“The opportunistic purchase of Newcastle, I think, was a consequence of being kicked back by Manchester United in the first place,” he told the Athletic.

“There probably will be a certain amount of disbelief amongst Saudi officials having bought Newcastle when they really wanted to buy Manchester United. They are now in a position where they could potentially buy Manchester United.

“I might be going out on a bit of a limb here, but it is not entirely inconceivable that they could dispose of Newcastle and buy Manchester United.”