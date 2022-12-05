Cristiano Ronaldo has decided the club he’ll join on January 1st following Man United exit

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided to seal a transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and will join them on January 1st.

The Portugal international is currently a free agent after leaving Man Utd, and will be focusing on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for the time being, but there’s been plenty of speculation over where he’ll end up next.

Now a report from Marca suggests a deal is in place for Ronaldo to join Al Nassr in January, with the 37-year-old finally leaving Europe after almost two decades of playing at the very highest level.

Ronaldo struggled for playing time towards the end of his second spell with United, so it’s not too surprising that he is now perhaps having to look outside of Europe for his next club.

The veteran forward will turn 38 in February and it remains to be seen how much longer he’ll even stay in the game, so there might have been a number of top sides who ultimately decided it wasn’t worth the risk.

MUFC fans will surely wish Ronaldo well even if things ended on a sour note for him at Old Trafford after his recent explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised Erik ten Hag and some of his teammates past and present.