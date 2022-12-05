Cristiano Ronaldo is at risk of being stripped of Portugal’s captaincy ahead of the country’s World Cup Round of Last 16 knockout tie against Switzerland on Tuesday.

That’s according to a recent report from the Guardian, who claims the 37-year-old’s behaviour following Portugal’s 2-1 group game defeat against South Korea has left manager Fernando Santos ‘unimpressed’.

Fernando Santos was deeply unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s behaviour as the forward left the pitch against South Korea and refused to guarantee that the 37-year-old would captain Portugal in the last-16 tie against Switzerland. By @benfisherj https://t.co/iGkYZAvKZ4 — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) December 5, 2022

Portugal made it through to the prestigious tournament’s knockout stages after topping Group H with six points.

However, although their defeat against South Korea did not damage their chances of continuing in the competition, it would have certainly slowed their momentum down because prior to dropping points, Portugal were one of the most consistent-looking sides.

MORE: Exclusive: Tottenham have tracked 22-year-old in the past, he’s tipped as “great solution” for Spurs

Now preparing for a huge clash against Group G runners-up Switzerland, if Portugal are to progress to the World Cup’s quarter-finals, they must put in a much better performance than the one they did against South Korea.

Ronaldo’s attitude, which saw him fume at full-time, has obviously not gone down well, and fans will now have to wait to see if the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be allowed to continue as the country’s captain.

Portugal and Switzerland’s knockout tie, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 6 December, is set to kick off at 7 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on ITV.