Surrey police have released a statement regarding the burglary that involved Raheem Sterling and his family, which dismisses some of the initial reports in the media.

Raheem Sterling was left out of England’s squad for the Three Lions’ clash with Senegal on Sunday night as they progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a 3-0 win.

After the match, Gareth Southgate stated that the Chelsea star is flying home to deal with a family matter and is unsure whether he will return to Qatar or not.

Reports stated last night that an armed raid took place when the footballer’s partner and young children were at home but that has now been dismissed by Surry Police, states the Mirror.

Surrey Police statement on the Raheem Sterling incident

In a statement regarding the burglary, Surrey Police said via the Mirror: “We are currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead. On Saturday, 3 December, the occupants returned to the address after arriving home from an international trip.

“They contacted police just before 9pm to report a number of items of jewellery, including watches, had been stolen. Officers attended the address later that night and returned to speak to the occupants this morning. At this time it remains unclear on which date the property was stolen and establishing this forms a key part of our investigation.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances remain ongoing and officers will look at all available evidence including any CCTV opportunities. We are aware of media reports stating there were armed suspects involved, however, at this time, we would reassure our communities that no witnesses have come forward to this effect and there are no reports of any threats of violence linked to this incident.”