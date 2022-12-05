England captain Harry Kane heaps praise on Liverpool star and labels him one of the best

Tottenham and England star Harry Kane has been speaking very highly of Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and has labelled him “one of the best leaders” he has played with.

Both Kane and Henderson were part of the England team that beat Senegal 3-0 on Sunday night, which now sets up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash with France on Saturday.

Henderson opened the scoring in the last 16 tie and played one of his best games in an England shirt, and Three Lions captain Harry Kane has been full of praise for the Liverpool star following the victory.

England captain Harry Kane heaps praise on Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson

Speaking about Henderson on the Lions’ Den on YouTube, Kane said: “Hendo, I’ve always said, is one of the best leaders I’ve played with. He’s really vocal, he pushes players to their absolute max and that’s why he’s been great. In the games, he has played outstanding with and without the ball pushing everyone.

“You need different types of leaders in your team and we have that with four or five different personalities. Hendo is someone, it doesn’t matter who you are or what you’ve done, he’ll keep pushing you.

“As you saw yesterday, it was an amazing performance, great to see him score and a lot of the other good stuff was down to his role in the team.”

Both Premier League stars are expected to be in England’s starting 11 for their clash with France as they look to bring the trophy home for the first time since 1966.