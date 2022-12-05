England stars ramp up home security following Raheem Sterling burglary

England footballers have reportedly instructed their agents to ramp up their home security following the burglary at the home of Raheem Sterling while he was on World Cup duty.

The Chelsea forward has left Qatar to be with his family after his house was robbed, and it seems his teammates are now stepping up security at their own homes in order to avoid having to do the same.

According to the Telegraph, a number of Premier League-based footballers are already estimated to spend around £100,000 a year on security for their homes, which can often be specifically be targeted.

Paul Pogba and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are other big names to have been burgled in recent times, and it seems the Sterling saga has had an impact on players in the England camp.

England beat Senegal 3-0 last night and will hope to get past France at the weekend, though they could really do without distractions like this away from the pitch.

It remains to be seen if Sterling will return to the squad or if his World Cup is now over.