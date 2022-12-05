Euro giants could submit January bid for Chelsea star

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

According to a report from Fichajes, Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bring in defensive reinforcements and he has identified the 33-year-old Spanish defender as a potential target.

The likes of Nacho Fernandez and Jesus Vallejo are expected to leave the club at the end of the season and Azpilicueta could be a quality alternative for the short term.

The Chelsea defender is capable of playing as a right-back as well as a centre back and his versatility will be another bonus for Los Blancos.

The report claims that Real Madrid are so keen on signing the player that they could launch an offer of around €10 million to sign him during the January transfer window.

The 33-year-old was heavily linked with a move back to Spain at the start of the season. Apparently, Barcelona were keen on signing the player back then.

The opportunity to join a club like Real Madrid can be a tempting proposition for most players, and it will be interesting to see if Real Madrid can convince him to move to Santiago Bernabeu in the coming weeks.

Despite being 33, Azpilicueta remains a reliable defender and he could be a useful addition to the Real Madrid side.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to weaken their squad midway through the season and sanction his departure in January. The player has a contract with the Blues until the summer of 2024.